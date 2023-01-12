Princess of Wales says therapy not right for everyone on first outing since Prince Harry’s book release

Princess of Wales – James Whatling Photography

It has been a long few days for the Prince and Princess of Wales. But as they appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, they tackled a rather apt topic: mental health.

The couple were mobbed by enthusiastic crowds as they officially opened the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital before hopping across the River Mersey to meet volunteers at the Open Door charity, which offers a programme of creative therapies to support young adults.

Urged by one elderly hospital patient to “keep going” in the face of adversity, the royals put on a relaxed, united front, brushing off the family drama and studiously ignoring shouted questions about the dreaded book.

But while they remained tight-lipped over the explosive family revelations contained in Spare, they did offer their opinions on a different topic explored at length by Prince Harry.

“Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health,” the Princess observed as she chatted to volunteers at Open Door.

She went on to note that “talking therapies don’t work for some people” and acknowledged that there had often been “negative connotations” around the subject.

“If we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, places like this, then we are changing how we talk about it,” she added.

Whether or not she was making a gentle reference to claims made by her brother-in-law, we shall likely never know.

But her comments will likely raise eyebrows after Prince Harry revealed in his book that Prince William feared he had been “brainwashed” by therapy.

The Duke told a US chat show this week that the moment he started doing therapy, it was like he and his family “started speaking a different language”.

“It just became very, very different,” he said. “They couldn’t understand me.”

No stranger to campaigning for better awareness of mental health, Prince William also weighed in on the subject, describing how young people often worried about going down the “medical route” in case it affected their jobs and future careers. He said more access to “non-clinical” support was needed.

As the couple left the charity, someone shouted: “Have you had the chance to read your brother’s book, Your Royal Highness?”

Answer came there none.

Earlier, on arrival at the hospital, another heckler yelled out: “Were you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book, Sir?”

Did the couple hear it? Impossible to say.

But inside, the Prince and Princess were showered with warm support. Harry’s name may not have been spoken but there could be no doubt about the message behind those huge cheers.

Among the crowds clamouring to greet them was patient Sylvia Staniford, 81, who gripped Prince William’s hand tightly and spoke for many as she said: “Keep going, keep going. Scousers love you.”

William smiled at her warmly and replied: “Yes, I will.”

Mrs Staniford said afterwards, with a mischievous smile: “Of course that was a reference to Harry. He knew what I was talking about.”

The hospital is the biggest in the country to provide all inpatients with single en suite bedrooms. Opened last October, it has 640 beds, including 40 critical care beds for patients in the intensive care unit.

The Waleses posed for numerous selfies, stroked Rosie the therapy dog and asked scores of nurses and healthcare workers how they were coping, urging them to look after themselves and thanking them for the “fantastic” jobs they were doing.

Introduced to Gill Dumbell, a catering supervisor, William said: “You guys are the most important people in the hospital. Nothing happens without the food going round. It’s crucial.” He joked: “Are chips OK?”

Meanwhile, north of the border, the King too was all smiles.

Charles appeared relaxed as he undertook a separate engagement in Scotland, where any discussion about the family drama was firmly off limits for the charity workers and volunteers he met.

Wearing a Hunter’s Tartan kilt, the monarch toured the Aboyne & District Men’s Shed, which boasts a workshop and community space and is just a 20-minute drive from Balmoral.

He was delighted to receive a swift box by the Shed’s chairman Mike Brooks, and was heard muttering “I love swifts”. He also showed enormous interest in a 1920s post box with G R insignia from King George V, pointing at it with delight as he said: “He’s my great-grandfather.”

The King also donated a fridge to one of the charities at the community centre.