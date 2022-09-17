Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Share Personal Statement on ‘Beloved Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatice and Princess Eugenie are remembering their grandmother Queen Elizabeth — as both a monarch and as simply “Grannie.”

“Our dearest Grannie,” the sisters said in a shared statement, shared on Princess Eugenie’s Instagram page on Saturday, two days before the Queen’s funeral on September 19. “We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.”

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly,” they said.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the royal siblings continued. “For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you,” Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, added. “We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King.”

They signed the message, “With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Along with their message, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a sweet throwback photo of themselves with the Queen and a dog.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at age 96, with Buckingham Palace announcing the sad news in an official statement at 6:30 p.m. local time that day.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, shared her own statement following Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Duchess of York, who is the ex-wife of the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, said she was “heartbroken.”

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years,” Fergie, as she is affectionately known, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Noting that the Queen “has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth,” she went on to honor their personal relationship.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce,” Fergie, 62, said. “I will miss her more than words can express.”

Princess Beatice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also praised his grandmother-in-law following her death in an Instagram post.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours,” he wrote. “What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

Edo, as he’s known to friends, continued that he felt “very lucky” that his children were able to spend time with the Queen this summer. He and Princess Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth last year, and he is also a father to a son from a previous relationship.

“Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer,” he said, hinting that the family visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Edo concluded the post, which featured a number of photos of Queen Elizabeth through the years, “Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”

Queen Elizabeth’s death comes over a year after her husband, Prince Philip, died at age 99 in April 2021.

In her tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” following his death, Eugenie shared personal memories of their time together.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” she wrote in part. ⁣”I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

Princess Eugenie continued, “I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”