Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch to Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe in an apparent nod to her great-grandmother who loved horses. (Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte attended the Queen’s funeral wearing a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.

The piece of jewellery was undoubtedly a nod to her late great-grandmother, who she and her siblings affectionately called ‘Gan Gan’.

It is the first time the seven-year-old, who is now third in line to the throne, has ever been seen wearing a piece of jewellery in public.

The young royal was reportedly gifted the diamond horseshoe brooch by the late monarch, the Queen, before she died.

Princess Charlotte arrives for the Queen’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London. (Getty Images)

She pinned the sweet tribute to the left side of her black coat dress, which she paired with a wide-brimmed hat – the first hat she’s ever been pictured wearing.

The Queen’s well-known love of horses permeated her entire life, and she was often seen looking happiest whilst watching equestrian events.

She began riding horses at the age of three, after being given a Shetland pony by her parents, and is thought to have owned more than 100 horses in any given year.

Queen Elizabeth II reviews the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during their 70th anniversary parade in Hyde Park in 2017 in London. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II smiling as she watches troops mounted on horses at The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1997. (Getty Images)

The Queen was also a huge fan of brooches and wore them at almost every public engagement. She was known for lending them to other female family members, along with other items from the royal collection.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a pearl and diamond leaf brooch on long-term loan to her from the Queen to Her Majesty’s funeral procession earlier this week.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also wore brooches.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Wessex following the Queen’s funeral. (Getty Images)

The Queen Consort wore the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch, which was given to Queen Victoria from her grandchildren.

Charlotte attended the state funeral with her older brother, George, nine, Kate, and their father, Prince William. Their younger brother Louis, four, stayed home.

The siblings took part in the funeral procession, walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with their extended family members.

