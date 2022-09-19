Princess Charlotte sobs during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Princess Charlotte was seen sobbing Monday at the funeral of her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as her mother Kate Middleton comforted her.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s seven-year-old daughter attended the state funeral along with her brother Prince George, 9. Her youngest brother, Prince Louis, is only four and did not attend the service.

George and Charlotte, second-in-line and third-in-line to the throne respectively, were given prominent roles in the service, sitting in the front row alongside their parents.

The pair also joined their mother and step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in a car that traveled behind the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin following the service.

Their father, heir to the throne Prince William, along with King Charles III, his siblings, and Prince Harry, walked behind the hand-pulled carriage during the procession.

Princess Charlotte cries at Wellington Arch after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Charlotte is comforted by her mother while standing next to Queen Consort Camilla.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are accompanied by their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Princess Charlotte looks sullen while in the car following behind the queen’s coffin.



The little princess sported a sweet tribute to her late great grandmother Monday, wearing a crystal horseshoe brooch on her black coat.

Elizabeth was a well-known animal lover — especially horses and corgis.

Charlotte took on the title of Princess Charlotte of Wales following the Queen’s death.

Her full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana name is meant to pay homage to King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.