Princess Bride ‘s Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

What an inconceivable moment for Cary Elwes.

The Princess Bride star was airlifted to Ronal Reagan UCLA Medical Center after being bitten by a rattlesnake outside his Malibu home on April 23, TMZ reported. The outlet shared that the bite occurred while he was working outside.

Cary posted a photo of the injury to Instagram, showing off his swollen and blue finger, and reassured fans that he’ll be ok. “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the notorious Rodents of Unusual Size from his iconic film. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

His Stranger Things co-star Randy Havens commented, “Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way.”

Other actors like Cristina Rosato shared their get well wishes, writing, “OMG Cary!!!! Wow. Thank god you’re ok that is terrifying.” Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara told Cary, “Glad you’re okay!”

Cary is no stranger to injuries. In his book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, Cary shared that he once woke up in costume in the ER after co-star Christopher Guest accidentally knocked him unconscious with a sword, People reported.

“But you know what?” he wrote. “That particular take was the one that ended up in the film. So when you see Westley fall to the ground and pass out, that’s not acting. That’s an overzealous actor actually losing consciousness.”

Next up for the 59-year-old is Zack Snyder’s upcoming epic sci-fi fantasy, Rebel Moon, Deadline reported. The project already has The Flight Attendant‘s Michiel Huisman and Queen of the South‘s Alfonso Herrera on board to co-star alongside Cary.

As Cary ventures from the medieval lands of The Princess Bride to a faraway galaxy in Rebel Moon, let’s hope there are no more injuries on the journey there.

