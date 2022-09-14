Princes Harry, William walk together in Queen Elizabeth’s procession

Prince Harry and Prince William walked solemnly together behind their beloved “granny” Queen Elizabeth II’s casket at her funeral procession Wednesday — echoing heartbreaking images of the brothers as they laid to rest their mother, Princess Diana, decades ago.

William, now Prince of Wales, and his sibling, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stood side by side and gazed ahead stoically as they followed the monarch’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will be honored in a four-day public ceremony before her burial.

Photos of the royal siblings were reminiscent of the somber moments when Prince Harry, then age 12, and Prince William, at 15, followed their mother’s coffin during her funeral procession in September 1997.

The grieving boys bowed their heads as they walked in a line with their father, Prince Charles, and grandfather, Prince Philip, before laying her to rest.

Members of the Royal Family walking behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral procession to Westminster Hall, London.



The royal siblings’ united front on Wednesday was a far cry from their appearance at Prince Philip’s funeral last year, when the feuding princes reportedly had to be separated in line by their older cousin, Peter Phillips.

The April 2021 funeral marked the first time the brothers had been together publicly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.