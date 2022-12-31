Prince William, Harry won’t reconcile after memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s upcoming new memoir “Spare” may spare his father, King Charles, but could cause a permanent rift with his brother, Prince William, according to someone has read the book.

“Spare” comes out Jan. 10 and it may be more shocking to the royal family than they expect, a person with knowledge of the book told The Sunday Times of London.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” the source said. “Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

The memoir is set to deepen the rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family. Amazon

Prince Harry said that William “screamed and shouted” at him during the crisis talks in January 2020 about the Sussexes leaving the UK.

Much of the book focuses on Harry’s trauma over his mother’s death, the source added.

“The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana,” the source said.

Prince William reportedly gets a particularly harsh dressing-down in his brother’s book. Getty Images

“Spare” is written by JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who also served as ghost writer for Andre Agassi’s bestselling autobiography.

Anderson Cooper’s interview with Harry to promote “Spare” will air on CNN on Jan. 8.