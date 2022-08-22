Prince William and Kate to move family out of London

PureWow

Kate Middleton Just Flew on a Commercial Flight with Her 2 Youngest Kids (& It Wasn’t a Total Fiasco)

Kate Middleton just took a commercial flight with her youngest children—Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4)—and the other passengers barely batted an eye. Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Scotland with her two kids to visit Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle. According to Hello! magazine, the Cambridge family sat in economy class for the trip, like us plebeians. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The news broke shortly after a TikTok user shared a video on the social med