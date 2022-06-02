Prince Louis steals the show as royals gather for Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis stole the hearts of the crowds with his appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (PA/Getty)

Prince Louis was an adorable star of the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony, pulling faces and covering his ears next to the Queen during the Jubilee fly past.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, four, joined his family to appear on the famous balcony to watch a fly past in the spring sunshine on Thursday lunchtime.

He appeared alongside his brother Prince George, eight, sister Princess Charlotte, seven, and parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the event.

During the flypast, the prince was spotted interacting with his great-grandmother, before covering his ears as the aircraft soared overheard.

Prince Louis reacts on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while viewing the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Prince Louis stole the show at his great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee (BBC)

(Left to right) Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

The Queen was spotted bending to speak to the youngest Cambridge sibling. (PA)

Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Little Louis put on an animated display during the flypast. (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to prince Louis as he pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Louis was reminded of where he was by his mother at one point. (Getty)

He earlier took a seat in the first carriage for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee birthday parade along The Mall in London.

Her Majesty took the time to bend down and speak with the little Prince, who looked up at the 96-year-old to listen to her every word.

In the morning, Prince Louis had leaned out the window of Horse Guards and did a small salute at the Irish Guards as they continued to parade for the Trooping the Colour.

Louis grimaced at one point as the flypast took full effect. (BBC)

Prince Louis reacts on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while viewing the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. - Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch Trooping the Colour. (PA)

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage back to Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. - Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

George, Charlotte and Louis took part in the procession to Horse Guards Parade. (Getty)

George looked the image of his father in a smart navy blazer and pale blue tie, which fitted perfectly into the colour pallette of the carriage.

Charlotte took on her role at the back of the carriage with aplomb, grinning and waving at the crowd as she went down The Mall in her pale blue dress.

It featured a sweet but subtle bow at the collar but was largely simple in structure, showing her growing into her role as a young public-facing royal.

Louis wore a sailor-style outfit that once belonged to Prince William, often reserved for the royal children and based on the style worn by the Royal Navy.

The white top features a large collar with a striped navy edging, and a neckerchief beneath the collar.