Prince Louis steals the show as royals gather for Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis stole the hearts of the crowds with his appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (PA/Getty)

Prince Louis was an adorable star of the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony, pulling faces and covering his ears next to the Queen during the Jubilee fly past.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, four, joined his family to appear on the famous balcony to watch a fly past in the spring sunshine on Thursday lunchtime.

He appeared alongside his brother Prince George, eight, sister Princess Charlotte, seven, and parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the event.

During the flypast, the prince was spotted interacting with his great-grandmother, before covering his ears as the aircraft soared overheard.

Prince Louis reacts on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while viewing the Platinum Jubilee flypast. (PA)

Prince Louis stole the show at his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. (BBC)

The Queen was spotted bending to speak to the youngest Cambridge sibling. (PA)

Little Louis put on an animated display during the flypast. (PA)

Louis was reminded of where he was by his mother at one point. (Getty)

He earlier took a seat in the first carriage for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee birthday parade along The Mall in London.

Her Majesty took the time to bend down and speak with the little Prince, who looked up at the 96-year-old to listen to her every word.

In the morning, Prince Louis had leaned out the window of Horse Guards and did a small salute at the Irish Guards as they continued to parade for the Trooping the Colour.

Louis grimaced at one point as the flypast took full effect. (BBC)

Louis put in an animated display. (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch Trooping the Colour. (PA)

George, Charlotte and Louis took part in the procession to Horse Guards Parade. (Getty)

George looked the image of his father in a smart navy blazer and pale blue tie, which fitted perfectly into the colour pallette of the carriage.

Charlotte took on her role at the back of the carriage with aplomb, grinning and waving at the crowd as she went down The Mall in her pale blue dress.

It featured a sweet but subtle bow at the collar but was largely simple in structure, showing her growing into her role as a young public-facing royal.

Louis wore a sailor-style outfit that once belonged to Prince William, often reserved for the royal children and based on the style worn by the Royal Navy.

The white top features a large collar with a striped navy edging, and a neckerchief beneath the collar.