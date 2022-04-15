Prince Harry’s stealth meeting with Charles lasted 15 minutes: report

The stealthy meeting between Prince Harry and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday morning lasted just 15 minutes and came at the insistence of the Queen, a report said.

The brief get-together took place after Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in to visit the Queen before a Holy Thursday service at St. George’s chapel with other members of the family, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry and Megan slipped by the paparazzi by arriving at the royal residence in a vehicle with tinted windows before 10 a.m., the report said, citing a source.

After Harry said goodbye to his father, he and Meghan continued to the Queen’s private apartment where the mood was much calmer, the Daily Mail reported.

The relationship between The Duke of Sussex and his father has been on the fritz ever since Harry and Meghan’s high-profile split from the royal family two years ago.

Harry also bashed his father during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which he claimed Charles had cut him off financially.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a reception for the 2022 Invictus Games on April 15, 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly snuck past paparazzi to see Queen Elizabeth II. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Thursday’s last-minute Windsor Castle visit had to account for the Queen’s recent health struggles after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year. She was not in attendance at the service.

The couple reportedly arrived in London after an overnight flight from Los Angeles without their children — 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet. They were reportedly passing through en route to a sporting event in the Netherlands for wounded veterans.