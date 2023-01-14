Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir “Spare” has shattered the record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

The Duke of Sussex’s revelatory account of the royal family and his personal life sold a whopping 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the UK, US and Canada, according to Guinness World Records.

Harry’s book sales blew away the former record holder, “A Promised Land,” penned by former President Barack Obama, which sold 887,000 copies on its release day.

“Spare” details Prince Harry’s contentious relationships with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, and problems caused by his marriage to Meghan Markle that caused him to quit the royal family in 2020.

The prince also opens up about losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12, his drinking and drug use, losing his virginity and his time serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.

“Spare” details Prince Harry’s relationships with members of the Royal Family. Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutt

“Spare” has a cover price of $36, but is widely being sold by retailers at a discount. On Amazon, the memoir was selling for $22.42 on Saturday.

“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter),” Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

“Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows” — the final novel of J.K. Rowling’s series — currently holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest selling book of all time after it sold 8.3 million copies — or 345,833 books per hour — when it was released in July 2007.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced that “Spare” had set the record for fastest-selling nonfiction book in UK history.

The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal Family of trying to undermine his bombshell memoir.

Released on Jan. 10, “Spare” has surpassed Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” as the fastest-selling nonfiction book ever. Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

In an appearance with Stephen Colbert this week, Colbert asked Harry if there was an “active campaign” by the rest of his family “to undermine this book and you?”

“Of course,” Harry responded, adding that it was “mainly the British press.”

When the late-night host asked if the pushback was also “aided and abetted by the palace,” Harry responded, ““Again, of course.”

So far, Buckingham Palace has yet to officially comment on “Spare.”

Before Obama attained the record for the best-selling nonfiction book, his wife, Michelle, had held the record after her book “Becoming” sold 725,000 copies on its first day, according to Guinness.

Prior to “Becoming,” Bill Clinton’s “My Life” held the title after selling 400,000 copies on its release in 2004, breaking the record set one year earlier by his wife, Hillary Clinton. Her memoir, “Living History,” sold 200,000 copies.