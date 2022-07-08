Prince Harry Wins Latest Legal Battle With Mail On Sunday – The Hamden Journal

Prince Harry has won a legal battle against the UK’s Mail on Sunday, with parts of an article about the Duke of Sussex’s security arrangements called “defamatory.”

The Prince, who has been involved with a number of such cases along with wife Meghan Markle, sued the paper’s owner Associated Newspapers Limited for an article about controversies relating to his security arrangements. Markle won a legal battle against the same paper for publishing a private letter she sent to father Thomas Markle late last year.

The article about Harry was titled: Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.

Harry’s lawyers successfully argued that the article was defamatory and implied he had “lied,” “tried to manipulate public opinion” and tried to “keep his legal fight with the government secret from the public.”

Harry has requested aggravated damages for libel, an injunction barring the Mail on Sunday from re-publishing the claims and an order to compel the Mail on Sunday to publish its judgment.