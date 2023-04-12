Prince Harry To Attend King Charles Coronation Without Meghan Markle – The Hamden Journal

Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation next month, but wife Meghan Markle will remain in California.

Much chatter about the Coronation has revolved around Harry’s attendance at the event following a string of revelations in his autobiography and Netflix documentary series about his relationship with his father and brother Prince William.

Buckingham Palace has, however, confirmed in the past few minutes that the Duchess of Sussex will attend the Coronation service on Westminster Abbey on May 6. Markle will remain in California with daughters Archie and Lilibet, it added.

The King’s Coronation is expected to be watched by millions around the world and there will be a Bank Holiday in the UK on Monday 8 May, along with a televized concert the day prior.

It is the first UK Coronation for more than seven decades and was planned after Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II died last September, sending the country into a period of mourning. Charles has technically been King since then but will officially be confirmed at the May event.

Harry lives in LA with Markle and generated headlines around the world following Netflix show Harry & Meghan and his memoir Spare. He renounced royal duties and moved to the U.S. with Markle around three years ago.