Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ – The Hamden Journal

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince.

Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare.

It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes.

Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits.