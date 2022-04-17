Prince Harry shares what Archie wants to be when he grows up

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently made their first public appearance together in Europe since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, which were postponed from 2020. The couple attended a welcome reception on Friday, April 15 as well as the opening ceremony on Saturday, April 16, where they both spoke, the BBC reported.

Prince Harry, the former Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet pose for the family’s 2021 Christmas card. (Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

While the former Meghan Markle introduced her husband and paid homage to the Ukrainian competitors who were in attendance, Harry kicked off this year’s games with an inspiring speech. Within his speech, he spoke about his son Archie, who will turn 3 next month, and what his career aspirations are in the future.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously,” Harry said, referencing his past experience as an Apache helicopter pilot during his stint in the army.

Harry continued, adding, “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

The couple also share a daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who will turn 1 on June 4.

On their way to the Netherlands, the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the week in their first return to the UK as a couple since they moved to California two years prior. This Invictus Games, which runs from April 16 to April 22, marks the fifth time that Harry has attended the event.

The inaugural Invictus Games, which were founder by Harry, were held in London in September 2014. The Games, which is an international sporting event, celebrates and features wounded and sick service members and veterans to compete in a series of adaptive sports including wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

As part of their major multiyear Netflix deal, the duke and duchess announced last April that their first Netflix project would be a docuseries entitled “Heart of Invictus,” created in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. The series will follow service members around the world as they prepare to compete in the Games held at The Hague this year.

In a press release at the time surrounding the docuseries, Harry said, “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”