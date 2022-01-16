Prince Harry Seeks Judicial Review for Right to Pay for His Family’s UK Police Protection

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

In response to a leak in a UK tabloid, a legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 37, said on Saturday that it was “necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight” regarding Harry’s pleas for security after his claim for a judicial review was filed in September.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” the statement read.

Since stepping back from their roles as senior member roles of the royal family in 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke first offered to personally pay for UK security for himself and his family in January of that year during a visit to Sandringham, per the statement.

Though that offer was rejected, the Duke’s spokesperson said he remains willing to cover the cost of security, “as not to impose on the British taxpayer.”

“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country,” the statement continued.

The spokesperson also mentioned Harry’s trip to the UK last July to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. During the visit, his security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” while leaving a charity event.

According to The Guardian, his car was chased by paparazzi.

“With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation,” the statement added.

Harry and Meghan, 40, welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, on June 4, 2021. Lilibet, 7 months, has yet to meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Charles or other members of the royal family in person.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple following the birth.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement continued. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”