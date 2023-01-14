Prince Harry Says ‘Spare’ Could “Have Been Two Books” – The Hamden Journal

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public.

In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family.

“The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

Prince Harry continued to add that things have happened between him and his father and brother that he doesn’t “want the world to know.”

“I don’t think they would ever forgive me,” he said.

Prince Harry’s Spare was released on Tuesday after several days of newspaper leaks and headlines about its contents. The book also went on sale prematurely in Spain.

On Friday, The Guinness World Records said Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, after selling 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the UK, US, and Canada. The record was previously held by Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land, which sold 887,000 copies on its release day.

In the tell-all book, Prince Harry discusses, in detail, everything from his unresolved trauma over the death of his mother, his mental health struggles, and the breakdown of his family relationships.

Later during the interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry said he didn’t write Spare to attack the British Monarchy but instead to help the institution evolve.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves,” he said