Prince Harry Says He Was ‘Probably Bigoted’ Before Relationship With Meghan Markle – The Hamden Journal

CBS News’ 60 Minutes, which landed the first interview with Prince Harry tied to the publication of his memoir, released a clip of his interview with Anderson Cooper, including an admission that he was “probably bigoted” before his relationship with Meghan Markle, now his wife.

In the clip of the interview, airing in full on Sunday, Harry says that he was “incredibly naive” of how his relationship with Markle would be treated by British tabloids.

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through, very different circumstances,” Harry said. “But then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Cooper followed up, asking Harry, “You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?”

“I don’t know,” Harry said. “Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

Harry also has interviews lined up with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, set to air on Monday, followed by a half-hour special that evening for ABC News Live and Hulu.

Harry’s memoir Spare is due to be released on Tuesday.

In the clip, Harry suggested that he tried to keep the family rift from public view, but “every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

He added, “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So, when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you’… But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes – there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”