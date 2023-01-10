Prince Harry says he was bred for ‘spare parts’ for William

Prince Harry bitterly believes he was only bred to offer literal spare parts for his brother in case the heir apparent ever needed new organs.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” the exiled prince wrote in explaining the title of his memoir, “Spare,” which was officially released Tuesday.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote of his 40-year-old brother and current heir to the throne, William.

He said he understood his role was to be a “diversion” and “distraction” from his brother — or to provide “if necessary, a spare part” to him.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” he added in morose detail.

He also noted how his dad, now King Charles III, could never be on a plane with his eldest son, William, “because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out.”

Prince Harry wrote in his memoir “Spare” that he believes he was only bred to exist as spare organs that could potentially be used for his older brother Prince Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

“But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with’; the Spare could always be spared,” Harry claimed.

“This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter,” he claimed of his apparent throwaway standing in the family.

Harry complained that the heir and spare clarification “wasn’t merely how the press referred to us,” but was also “the shorthand used by” his royal family, including “Mummy,” the late Princess Diana, “and even Granny,” the since-deceased Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry claimed that “Willy was the heir” while he was the “Spare” or “Plan B.” REUTERS/Andrew Parsons-POOL Harry wrote that the Spare nickname was used by his parents King Charles and Princess Diana. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage

He says he was aged 20 when he was first told that his dad had greeted his birth by quipping: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare — my work is done.”

“A joke. Presumably,” Harry wrote, continuing the ruthless dig at the king by claiming that “minutes after delivering this bit of high comedy, Pa was said to have gone off to meet with his girlfriend.”

Despite naming his memoir “Spare” — and using his clear distaste for his role in life to justify his ultimate split from his family — Harry maintains that he was initially accepting of it.

Harry noted how William could never board a plane with his father, but nobody in the family cared who he traveled with. Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

“I took no offense, I felt nothing about it, any of it,” he wrote — initially acknowledging his incredibly privileged life.

“Every boy and girl, at least once, imagines themselves as a prince or a princess. Therefore, Spare or no Spare, it wasn’t half bad to actually be one,” he conceded.

Inside Harry’s interview bombshells

That soon changed, however, with Harry feeling there was a “public sacrifice of the Spare” to help elevate other royals, starting with 2002 headlines damning his druggy lifestyle — which he now admits had been mostly true anyway.

It grew worse when William and his wife, Princess of Wales Catherine, had two kids, according to Harry — who reckons he was told that as fifth in line for the throne he was “no longer even the Spare of the Spare.”

Harry wrote that he “took no offense” to being called a Spare. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” was officially released Tuesday. Alpha /Landov

Still, his supposed role in life was largely blamed for one of the most dramatic moments in the book, when Harry claims his brother knocked him to the floor during a fight.

That, Harry wrote, came because William “was in full Heir mode, and couldn’t fathom why I wasn’t dutifully playing the role of the Spare.”

The royal family has yet to comment on Harry’s book nor seemingly endless tour of TV and magazine interviews.