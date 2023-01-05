Prince Harry refuses to commit to attending King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry has sensationally refused to commit to attending his father’s historic coronation in May.

In a second trailer of his upcoming bombshell interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex said “there’s a lot to be discussed” before he can make that decision.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said. “But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added.

When asked about his brother’s reaction to his constant — and high-profile — bashing of the firm since quitting royal duties in 2020, Harry responded, “He’d probably say all sorts of different things.”

“I don’t know that staying silent is ever going to make things better,” he added.

The clip was shared hours after The Guardian published an extract from Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare” in which he alleges that he was left battered and bruised when Prince William tossed him to the floor in a bitter fight two months before he and Meghan Markle left the royal family.

King Charles’ coronation is set to take place in May later this year. AP

The now-Prince of Wales wanted to speak with his brother about “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press, which he pointedly blamed on his brother’s new wife Markle, Harry wrote in the memoir to be released Jan. 10.