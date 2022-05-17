Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archewell Names Ashley Momtaheni Head Of Communications – The Hamden Journal

Archewell has named public relations vet Ashley Momtaheni as EVP of Global Communications. She starts May 30.

Momtaheni will oversee all communications efforts for the various divisions of the organization which was founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

Momtaheni joins Archewell from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she currently serves as VP of Global Communications and Media Relations.

Prior to Universal, Momtaheni held positions at United Talent Agency and Annapurna Pictures. As Director of Corporate Communications at UTA, Momtaheni heightened the profile of the company and its agents and led internal and external communications strategies for the firm.

At Annapurna, she served as Head of Communications and handled press for their film, interactive, television and theatre divisions.

Momtaheni began her career at Warner Bros. and was also previously a producer for ABC’s Good Morning America.

The company currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.