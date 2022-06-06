Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new photo of daughter Lilibet

Meet Lilibet!

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle released a new photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Monday to mark her 1st birthday.

Inheriting her father’s red hair, a smiling Lilibet donned a light blue dress and ribbon for the adorable photo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new photo of Lilibet Diana to mark her 1st birthday. Misan Harriman

The portrait was snapped during Lilibet’s first birthday party in the UK on Saturday, according to the couple’s spokesperson.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a small party for their only daughter at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, after the family made the trip from California for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Close friends and family attended the intimate backyard party, the spokesperson said.

Claire Ptak, the London baker behind the couple’s 2018 wedding cake, made a birthday cake for Lilibet, they added.

The public first got a glimpse of baby Lilibet on the couple’s 2021 Christmas card. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duch

The birthday portrait is only the second photo the couple have released of their daughter after she was featured on the family Christmas card last year.

Lilibet, who was born in California, only met her great, great grandmother — and namesake — for the first time last week after Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK with their 3-year-old son Archie.