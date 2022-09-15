Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ kids won’t be HRH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids will not be given His and Her Royal Highness titles — leaving the exiled couple once again “furious” at the royal family over the snub, according to a report.

Harry’s dad, the new King Charles III, has agreed to soon bestow the titles of prince and princess on his California-based grandkids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, according to The Sun.

But after a week of tense negotiations, he has refused to allow them to be known as HRH, titles that were stripped from their podcasting parents after they abandoned the family and the UK in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had tense chats with the monarchy over their children’s updated titles since death of Queen Elizabeth II, a source told The Sun. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals,” one insider told the UK paper.

The decision follows “a lot of talks over the past week” since Harry’s dad became king the moment his 96-year-old mother died last Thursday.

“They have been relentless since the Queen died,” the insider said of the duke and duchess of Sussex, saying they “have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.”

“But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH,” the source insisted.

Harry’s dad, King Charles III, has reportedly agreed to let his grandkids Archie and Lilibet be prince and princess, but not His and Her Royal Highness. AP

The controversy over Archie and Lilibet’s lack of titles was a key point of attack for Markle, who suggested to Oprah Winfrey that it might have been because of race.

She complained that “the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that the other grandchildren” were and being refused the requisite security was concerning to her.

Asked by Oprah whether she thinks it was “because of his race,” Markle appeared to agree.

“All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she had replied.

However, it soon became clear that the great-grandchildren of a sovereign do not get such titles under royal protocols.

While that is believed to now change given that Archie and Lilibet’s grandfather is king, Charles has also widely pushed for a slimmed-down monarchy.

So far, Archie and Lilibet are only referred to as Master and Miss on the official order of succession, where they are 6th and 7th in line for the throne.

Archie and Lilibet (pictured) are still referred to as Master and Miss on line of succession. via REUTERS

They are far from alone: 9 others in the top 23 also only have such titles.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told MailOnline that Harry and Meghan “should be pleased” with the “classic compromise” offered.

“Even though their children are still high up in the line of succession they will not be working royals so it’s quite right they shouldn’t have titles,” he said.

The children reportedly will not receive HRH titles because they are not working members of the royal family. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duch

“Lots of people think Harry and Meghan themselves should lose their titles, so I think they should just accept this compromise and be grateful as it could be a lot worse for them and their children.”

A spokesman for the king declined to comment, The Sun said. A rep for the Sussexes did not immediately respond to a request.