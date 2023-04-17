Prince Harry lookalike wanted for stealing Louis Vuitton bag

Will they “Spare” him prison?

Police are hunting for a Prince Harry lookalike who allegedly snatched a Louis Vuitton handbag from a car in the UK.

Cops in Hertfordshire posted a surveillance image of a ginger-haired suspect on Facebook over the weekend after he allegedly smashed in the car window and took off with the designer bag.

The post quickly went viral after social media users started pointing out the alleged bag thief’s striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex.

The UK Cop Humour Facebook page were among those who shared the appeal, writing alongside the surveillance image: “Rare footage of Harry without Meghan has emerged.”

“Wow Harry really has hit a new low,” one person joked.

“C’mon give the man a break. He’s hard up now daddy isn’t paying for him,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another quipped: “He must be doing this to pay for security.”





Police in Hertfordshire posted this surveillance image on Facebook of the suspected handbag thief. Herts Police

Hertfordshire Police later removed the post, but it wasn’t immediately clear why.

The alleged thief had smashed in the back window of a Topgolf vehicle last month in Watford, north-west of London, police said.

The stolen Louis Vuitton contained a Macbook, Apple headphones and hard drive.

“We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation,” PC Michael Norris said.





Prince Harry will be back in the UK next month for King Charles’ coronation. Getty Images

“If this is you, or you recognize him, please contact me directly.”

It comes as Buckingham Palace revealed last week that Prince Harry would be attending King Charles’ coronation next month — but his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay behind in California.

The announcement ended months of speculation as to whether the monarch’s younger son would skip the ceremony amid his estrangement from the royal family after the publication of his “Spare” memoir.