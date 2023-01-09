Prince Harry Interview No Ratings Coronation For CBS – The Hamden Journal

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data.

The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021.

It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led them to step away from the Royal Family, which they’ve now done several times over. It also raked in several million more viewers in the three days following the interview, so delayed viewing could be substantial in this case as well.

The episode of 60 Minutes was also live streamed on Paramount+ and CBS TVE, where the audience was also up from the season-to-date average — though CBS didn’t provide any specific numbers.

On social media, the interview drove the season’s largest number of impressions since its September premiere with 923M (compared to 1.6B social impressions for the season’s debut).

The interview on CBS followed a similar tell-all that aired in the UK on ITV with Tom Bradby. That broadcast was watched by a lackluster 4.1M people.

In both sit downs, Harry was fairly forthcoming with details about his relationship with his family, including a 2019 physical altercation with his brother Prince William due to “a buildup of frustration” about the British tabloids. He told Cooper that he had not spoken to his brother or his father, King Charles, “for a while.” Asked if he could see ever returning to be a full-time member of the royal family, he said, “I can’t see that happening.”

He also touched on his father King Charles III’s marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles and the impact of the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Harry’s media tour is timed to the publication of his memoir Spare, which hit shelves tomorrow. He will also appear two more times on U.S. TV today – on The Late Show and Good Morning America.

The press also follows the debut of his and Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which debuted in December and quickly became the streamer’s biggest documentary premiere ever with the first three episodes managing 81.55M hours viewed in their debut week.