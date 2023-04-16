Prince Harry held peace talks with King Charles over Coronation – but not Prince William

The King and Duke in 2019 – Samir Hussein

The Duke of Sussex held peace talks with the King ahead of confirming his plans to attend the Coronation, but he has not spoken with Prince William.

A friend of the couple said there had been some “positive conversations” between father and son shortly before Prince Harry’s announcement last week.

The development appears to be a significant step towards the reconciliation the Duke desires.

But no such progress has been made with his brother, who is understood to feel deeply betrayed by the many personal family revelations the Duke has made in his memoir, Spare and in various interviews. His disclosures included allegations he was assaulted by the Prince of Wales, 40, and that he had pleaded with his father not to marry his “wicked stepmother”.

The Duke, 48, last week confirmed his attendance to the Coronation, not wanting to miss the historic occasion which will be immensely important for the King, 74.

Sources close to the Sussexes insisted that they wanted to keep contact between the two sides private.

It is thought Harry’s trip be a flying visit, with no plans to attend any other royal events over the bank holiday weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, continuing a prolonged absence from public events. One of the main reasons for her absence is the desire to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the Coronation.

Meghan has not been seen at any events for this year and was notably absent from Harry’s promotional tour for his memoir.

It is understood the Duke spent several weeks agonising over whether to travel to London for his father’s crowning because of the deep rift that has divided the family.

Despite a turbulent few months, he is acutely aware that the historic occasion will be immensely important for the King.

“It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father,” one source said at the time. “It was a very personal decision, not a PR one.”

Story continues

The Duke is expected to fly in for the service at Westminster Abbey and will not attend the Coronation Concert or any other linked events. As a non-working member of the Royal family, he would not be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Sussexes’ two children were not formally invited to the Coronation as Palace aides waited to hear whether they would make the trip before factoring them into any plans.

Prince George will be a Page of Honour at the ceremony, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to take part in the procession, meaning the monarch will only be flanked by his grandchildren from one side of the family.

Prince Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage during the bank holiday weekend for what may be the final time after being evicted by his father in a decision he and Meghan were said to be disappointed by.