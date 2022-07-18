Prince Harry had a ‘violent outburst’ after paparazzi photographed him at a wedding with Meghan Markle in 2017, a new book reports

Prince Harry.Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Revenge” by Tom Bower is a new tell-all book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

Bower wrote that Harry had a “violent outburst” after he was photographed with Markle at a 2017 wedding.

The book is set to be published Thursday.

Prince Harry had a “violent outburst” after he saw a photographer hiding in the bushes at a friend’s 2017 wedding, according to an upcoming royal book by Tom Bower.

“Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors” details Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, as well as their step back from the royal family. The book is set to be published Thursday, and The Times of London is publishing extracts from the tell-all in the lead-up to its release.

In the book, Bower writes that Harry and Markle attended Harry’s friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s wedding in March 2017, adding that many of Harry’s “closest friends” were also at the wedding at the Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay.

Harry “became incandescent” during the wedding festivities when he saw a photographer hiding in the bushes near the villa he shared with Markle during the trip, according to Bower.

Bower went on to write that Harry’s friends blamed Markle for his “violent outburst,” as it was not the first time paparazzi had violated his privacy and they found his reaction surprising, saying they were “suspicious” of Markle.

In recent years, Harry and Markle have filed multiple lawsuits against the paparazzi for violating their privacy. Harry also publicly spoke out against the paparazzi and blamed the press for Princess Diana’s death in 2019, saying, “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” referencing Markle.

Bower also wrote that Harry’s friends did not connect with Markle during a weekend spent together at Sandringham after their relationship became public.

During the trip, which included 16 of Harry’s friends, Markle “challenged” those who made jokes “involving sexism, feminism, and transgender people,” as Bower wrote.

Markle is an outspoken advocate and feminist. She recently had a conversation with Gloria Steinem about the overturning of Roe v. Wade for Vogue.

But, according to Bower, Markle’s inclusivity did not sit well with Harry’s friends, with one texting another that “Harry must be fucking nuts” after the weekend.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

