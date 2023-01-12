Prince Harry Draws Largest Audience For ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ In More Than 2 Years

Prince Harry is popular with the late night audience. The Duke of Sussex’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert scored the largest weeknight audience for the show in more than two years.

The episode averaged 3.15M total viewers, according to early Nielsen data, which is the most viewers on a weeknight since former President Barack Obama appeared on the show in November 2020.

More from Deadline

It’s also the largest audience that The Late Show has scored on any night since the Super Bowl special episode in 2021 (which managed 4.86M total viewers).

The episode also fared well on social, which isn’t surprising considering the buzz about Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and the surrounding press tour. His appearance on The Late Show generated over 913M potential social impressions, according to CBS. #Colbert also trended in the U.S. last night on Twitter.

Prince Harry’s interview with Colbert was much less serious than those conducted with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby for CBS and ITV, respectively. The pair took tequila shots together, and the Duke revealed that he’s caught up on The Crown. He also discussed living in the U.S. and shared some memories of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.