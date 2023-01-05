Prince Harry ‘claims Prince and Princess of Wales encouraged him to wear Nazi uniform’

The Prince of Wales was also a guest at the party in 2005 and dressed in a lion outfit

Prince Harry claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a party in 2005, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex is said to claim in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, that the Prince and Princess “howled with laughter” when they saw him in the costume, according to Page Six magazine.

Harry is reported to write in his memoir, which is set to be released next week, that it was a decision between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, according to Page Six.

“They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

The Duke of Sussex, who was only 20-years-old at the time, wore the Nazi uniform with a swastika on his left arm to a “native and colonial” themed party thrown by Richard Meade, the Olympic show jumper.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex referred to the scandal in his Netflix documentary last month, calling the decision to wear the costume “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

Meanwhile, a further leaked extract of the book, which The Guardian says it obtained, sees Prince Harry reportedly claim he was physically attacked by his brother during a row over his marriage.

Prince Harry claims his brother called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” in a confrontation which turned violent, according to The Guardian.

Harry reportedly said he told William he was parroting “the press narrative” around his American wife, and alleged his older brother then “grabbed me by the collar” and “knocked me to the floor”.

The extraordinary incident is said to have happened during a heated confrontation between the two brothers in 2019 at the cottage Harry shared with Meghan in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace both declined to comment.