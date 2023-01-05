Prince Harry admits he ‘begged’ dad not to marry Camilla

Prince Harry has admitted he “begged” dad King Charles III not to marry Queen Consort Camilla — fearing she’d become his “evil” stepmom.

Despite claiming for years that he is the only royal getting bullied, Harry cruelly let rip about his mother-in-law in his explosive memoir, “Spare” — even comparing the first time he met her to trying to avoid the pain of an injection, according to a copy obtained by The Sun.

He wrote that he told himself at that meeting, “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

“I remember wondering … if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories,” he said of his paranoia decades before Camilla became queen consort, according to excerpts seen by Page Six.

Netflix

He even accuses Camilla of looking “bored” at their first meeting, deducing that she treated it as “pure formality” as he was not the heir, The Sun said after buying an early copy of the book mistakenly sold in Spain.

Harry, 38, insists that his older brother William, the 40-year-old heir to the throne, also bristled against their dad settling down with Camilla, whom their mother, the late Princess Diana, had largely blamed for the end of the union to Charles because there were “three of us in this marriage.”

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him,” Harry wrote, using his still-affectionate nickname for the brother he also now calls his “arch-nemesis.”

Seeing that their dad “like us” wasn’t happy, Harry and William eventually said they would welcome Camilla — but both “begged” him not to marry a second time, Harry writes.

Still, he insists that the brothers were resigned to it by the time the current king finally wed his new queen consort in April 2005.

Getty Images

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead,” he wrote, according to the excerpts seen by Page Six.

“We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings.

“We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved,” he wrote.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

“Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was besides the point.”

The scandal over Charles’ split from Diana — amid rumors of cheating by both — was a central reason that Queen Elizabeth II famously declared 1992 as her “annus horribilis.”

Getty Images

The since-deceased queen reportedly initially dubbed Camilla “that wicked woman” — and neither she nor her husband, the late Prince Philip, attended their eldest son’s wedding to her in 2005. However, the then-monarch was photographed smiling warmly with the newlyweds following a service of prayer and dedication that honored it.

The queen then spoke fondly of her daughter-in-law before her death, granting her the right to become queen consort, calling it her “sincere wish.”