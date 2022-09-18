Prince George, Princess Charlotte to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their mother and father Prince William and Kate Middleton for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, according to a report.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are expected to be part of the royal procession that will follow the coffin of their great-grandmother into Westminster Abbey, the BBC reported.

Their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will walk ahead of them, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family, the report states.

Youngest sibling Prince Louis, 4, reportedly won’t be in attendance due to his age.

Mom Kate, 40, stayed home with the three kids as 40-year-old William joined other close family members at Balmoral Castle hours before the queen’s death was announced on Sept. 8.

The Princess of Wales told mourners the children were “doing well” following their 96-year-old great-grandmother’s death.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their mother and father Prince William and Kate Middleton at the funeral. WireImage/Samir Hussein

Prince Louis won’t be in attendance due to his age. AP/Sarah Meyssonnier

“She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children,” one fan said, of what Middleton reportedly told her outside of Sandringham last week, according to Page Six.

“She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well.”

More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the state funeral, the BBC reported.