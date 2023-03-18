Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ roles in King Charles’ coronation revealed

Prince William’s children are expected to take part in the King’s coronation, according to a report.

Leaked plans show that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will have formal roles in the procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6, The Times reports.

The children will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the end of the ceremony, however, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the report.

Plans seen by the outlet show that George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, are set to join their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind a Gold State Coach transporting the King and Queen.

It’s believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not been invited to attend the event.





Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, are reportedly set to have formal roles in the King’s coronation. Getty Images

According to leaked plans, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will take part in the procession.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will also be sitting out the procession, plans reveal.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.





King Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. Getty Images

While Buckingham Palace has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming extravaganza, it did tease that the crowning will be a scaled-back affair.

The 74-year-old’s coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace has previously said.

“The King asked for it to be more modest,” Royal author Hugo Vickers told the outlet. “This is a greatly pared-down procession.”

The procession is set to be a third of the size Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation was.

King Charles, who was just four when his late mother was crowned aged 25, attended just parts of the three-hour-long service and did not have a formal role on the big day.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently received their invitations to the May ceremony — are still mulling over whether or not they will make the 5,459-mile-long trip.





Harry and Meghan’s children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, have yet to receive invitations to their grandfather’s coronation — despite receiving their royal title. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duch

If they do go, the exiled royals will be met with a “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

In January, Harry sensationally refused to commit to attending the event, saying “there’s a lot to be discussed” before he can make that decision.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said in an interview. “But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”