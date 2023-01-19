Prince Edward to present PGGB prize, Pingyao Posts Prizes, Yeti Hires – The Hamden Journal

Prince Edward To Present New Production Guild of Great Britain Talent Prize

Prince Edward, who is the royal Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB), will present the body’s new film and TV industry award that has been created in his name as part of its inaugural Talent Showcase, presented in association with Disney Studios Content and supported by Entertainment Partners. Four industry organizations have been shortlisted for The Earl of Wessex Award, created to recognise professionals working in the UK film and TV industry who have created “a successful way of inspiring local talent or skills, widening access or being more inclusive.” The nominees are youth-led production company Fully Focused; media charity MAMA Youth Project; social change enablers Resource Productions and mental health and wellbeing nonprofit 6ft From the Spotlight. He will present the prize at the first PGGB Talent Showcase on January 24. The Earl of Wessex recently visited the MAMA Youth Project. He said after his visit: “Congratulations to all the organisations who have been nominated for this new Award. The finalists are shining examples of how the production industry is attracting more people from different backgrounds to pursue careers in the business.”

‘Next Sohee’, ‘Night Falls’ Win Best Film Awards At Pingyao Film Festival

Korean filmmaker July Jung’s Next Sohee won Best Film in the Roberto Rossellini Awards at the 6th edition of China’s Pingyao International Film Festival (January 14-19), while Jian Haodong’ Night Falls took Best Film in the Fei Mu Awards. The Roberto Rossellini Awards are presented to titles in the festival’s Crouching Tigers competition (international directorial debuts or second features), while the Fei Mu Awards are for films in the Hidden Dragons section (Chinese-language first and second features). Other winners in the Roberto Rossellini Awards included Erige Sehiri’s Under The Fig Trees, which took Best Director, and Michael Borodin’s Convenience Store, which won the Jury Award, while a Special Mention went to Fabian Hernandez’ Un Varon/a Male. In the Fei Mu Awards, Wang Mu’s Awakening Spring, which played as the festival’s opening film, won Best Director, Best Actress (Wang Ziwen) and Best Actor (Yin Fang). Niu Niu’s Mr Junjun was presented with the Jury Award and also took the Youth Jury Grand Award. Night Falls also won the Tong Ye Award and Cinephilia Critics Award. People’s Choice Awards went to Sho Miyake’s Small, Slow But Steady, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s The Worst Ones and Eric Tsang’s Hong Kong Family. This edition of Pingyao film festival was originally scheduled to take place late last year, but was postponed during China’s recent Covid outbreaks. Held in the ancient walled city of Pingyao in Shanxi province, the festival was established by Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke. Former artistic director Marco Mueller recently moved to a similar role at Hainan Island International Film Festival, but was still on board as an advisor for this edition of Pingyao.

Yeti Television appoints new Series & Executive Producer, Simon Greenwood

Wales-based independent production company Yeti Television has appointed Simon Greenwood as Series and Executive Producer. The industry veteran has more than 20 years’ experience of producing factual content for a range of channels, as well as his specialist knowledge of the Observational documentary genre. Prior to working in the factual TV space, Greenwood worked as a broadcast producer and reporter first in local radio, before taking on roles at BBC Radio 4 and Radio 5. Making the jump into live television, Greenwood played a major role in producing some of the UK’s landmark morning shows including The Big Breakfast (Channel 4) and This Morning (ITV). He then moved to the BBC where played a major role in producing hit series Watchdog and Crimewatch. As a Development Executive, Greenwood won commissions for BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Channel 4, and has recently series produced Nightmare Tenants and Slum Landlords, which were recommissioned for 5 series and shown on global channels and streamers including Netflix. He also produced Rich House Poor House and Rich Holiday Poor Holiday for Channel 5, along with Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country and Carry Ons at the Castle for Channel 4. His brief will be to support the growth Yeti’s expanding slate of factual series and formats for clients such as BBC1, Sky Arts, Channel 4, Channel 5, CBS and More4.