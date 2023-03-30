Prince Andrew’s rumored autobiography a last resort to fix reputation: report

Prince Andrew is reportedly set to release an auto-biography of his own — and palace insiders fear it’s the last card he’s got left to play to save his reputation.

The rumored tell-all — which strongly echoes that of his nephew Prince Harry’s protocol-shattering “Spare” memoir released in January — risks the Firm’s reputation, a source has told the Sun.

“Everyone close to him [Andrew] is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it,” the insider said.

“Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.”

The source said that the Duke of York feels that writing a tell-all “would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.”

“But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the royals and their relationships,” the insider added.

Andrew, who was barred from using his HRH (“His Royal Highness”) moniker following his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, also lost his patronages last year.





The retraction of Andrew’s official royal labels came amid his sexual assault case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has long claimed that Epstein made her have “disgusting” sex with the royal three times, starting in 2001 when she was just 17.

Andrew’s lawyers say he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

He settled the case out of court for an undisclosed sum last February.

The source said that Andrew “mainly wants to set the record straight” with his rumored memoir.

“If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will,” the insider added.





The royal was barred from using his HRH after his association with Jeffrey Epstein (pictured).

Palace insiders said that Andrew "mainly wants to set the record straight" with his rumored memoir.

It comes as the scandal-scarred royal is reportedly “keeping an eye” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he explores a potential move to the US.

A source told the Sun that the 62-year-old is “very interested” in “business and charity” — but unlike his nephew, he will not be exploring Netflix-style projects as he looks to “forge a new career.”

A strong rebrand and a comeback are desperately needed for the duke after a string of controversies plagued his reputation.





King Charles reportedly removed his brother from Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

Andrew was recently chucked out of Buckingham Palace by none other than his monarch brother, King Charles.

He’s also looking at a potential eviction from his Royal Lodge residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Post has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.