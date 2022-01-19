Prince Andrew would ‘scream’ if toys were misplaced: ex-guard

Only the royal treatment for teddy!

Prince Andrew kept a cherished collection of dozens of soft toys in his Buckingham Palace bedroom — and would “shout and scream” if they were not left in the right place, according to a former police guard.

Former royal protection officer Paul Page described the teddy bears that he saw in the palace in the six years that he worked in the palace, starting when Andrew was 38.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed,” Page told the ITV documentary “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile,” which aired on Tuesday.

“There was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer, and it was a picture of these bears all in [place] on the bed.

“And the reason for the laminated picture was that, if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream and become verbally abusive,” Page said of the prince.

The laminated instructions were titled “DOY bed,” using initials for Andrew’s title as the Duke of York, a royal source told the Sun.

Prince Andrew said in a 2010 interview that he has “always collected teddy bears,” per a report in the Sun. Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File

The handwritten guide detailed cuddly toys including two hippos and a black panther — as well as how to arrange three cushions called “Daddy,” “Ducks” and “Prince,” the Sun claimed.

“When the DOY is staying overnight, place one small teddy & cushion in the turn down,” the instructions read, with details on placements for a teddy with necklaces as well as one holding a heart, the UK paper said.

“Do not loose [sic] the teddy & cushion!!” the note reportedly warned.

Page was himself embroiled in a major scandal when he was sentenced to six years in prison in 2009 for a property scam that a UK judge called “breathtakingly dishonest, relentless and callous,” the Independent noted.

However, Andrew said in a 2010 interview that he has “always collected teddy bears,” according to the Sun.

“Everywhere I went in the Navy I used to buy a little teddy bear, so I’ve got a collection from all over the world of one sort or another,” he said at the time, according to the UK paper.

Neither Andrew nor Buckingham Palace responded to the Sun’s requests for comment about the stuffed animals. ZUMAPRESS.com

In 2019, reporter Elizabeth Day noted in You Magazine her shock at being met by an “oversized teddy bear” in a waiting area outside Andrew’s apartment at the palace when she interviewed him a decade earlier.

“When I was ushered in to meet Prince Andrew, I asked him about it,” she recalled.

“He sniggered and told me it had been a wedding gift from his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Apparently he had found the bear waiting for him when he got into the horse-drawn carriage that was to take them from Westminster Abbey to their reception.

“I remember that he found this extremely funny, even several years after the event,” she wrote.

“It seemed rather strange to me that a grown man should be so amused by the presence of a stuffed toy … It was weird,” she wrote at the time.

Neither Andrew nor Buckingham Palace responded to requests for comment, the Sun said.