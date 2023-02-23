Prince Andrew ‘will not leave’ if King Charles tries to evict him: report

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew reportedly will refuse to leave his home on the grounds of Windsor Castle if King Charles tries to evict his kid brother.

Amid rumors the King wants to kick the Duke of York to the curb to cut costs, one source told The Mirror Andrew is “not leaving.”

“There is no chance that will happen and even if the King wanted him how would that work?” the source said. “The King won’t evict him so there is no chance it will come to that.”

Andrew, 63, has reportedly spent millions renovating the sprawling Royal Lodge, which includes a pool, 98 acres of land and an astounding 30 bedrooms.

If King Charles, 74, “wants to spend millions reimbursing him for the money he’s already spent on the property, that’s another matter,” the source said.

Another said source said the whole situation “would be unthinkable.”





King Charles may reportedly evict Prince Andrew from his royal digs. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Could you imagine a situation where the Duke threatens to sue his brother, the King, over money?”

Palace insiders claim the shamed prince has become a royal recluse, spending most of his time in the home since he was stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

These days, Andrew passes time by riding his horses and “watching a lot of TV,” the Mirror reported.

“He enjoys spending time with his children and his grandchildren but other than that, there isn’t much for him, and it’s not as though he has many friends to call upon,” an unnamed friend of the royal told the outlet.





The news comes after a report last month that Andrew was already evicted from Buckingham Palace by his brother, who allegedly declared “there is no longer any place” for him there.

Andrew’s annual royal allowance of about $300,000 is also reportedly expected to be slashed — which means the demoted royal wouldn’t be able to afford the Royal Lodge.

“He’s not being explicitly kicked out but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance,” an insider told the Sun, adding the property needs repairs he couldn’t pay for.