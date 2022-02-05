Prince Andrew to give deposition in March for civil sexual assault case

Prince Andrew is scheduled to give evidence in London next month as part of his defense in the civil sexual assault case brought against him by alleged former sex slave Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre is suing the Duke of York, 61, in US federal court, alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 years old and being trafficked by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted former gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew, who has vigorously denied the allegations, will face a deposition on March 10, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the queen’s third child are searching for women who may have been recruited by Giuffre herself while they were under age.

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself at age 16, around the time when she says Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Prince Andrew will face a deposition on March 10. US District Court – Southern District

“We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations,” a source told the Sunday Times.

Lawyers are seeking sworn testimony from evidence from Carolyn Andriano, a victim of Epstein and Maxwell, who says she was recruited by Giuffre at 14 and trained to give sexual massages.