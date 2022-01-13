Prince Andrew likely be asked about his private parts in court

Prince Andrew will almost certainly be asked about his private parts in his sex-assault lawsuit — and his accuser’s attorneys will likely try to depose Queen Elizabeth II, according to a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims.

The 61-year-old UK royal will be called on to give a deposition under oath after failing Wednesday in his bid to toss the lawsuit filed by longtime accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre — leaving nothing off the table.

“It is without question the Duke will be asked about his private parts,” Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for several Epstein victims, told The Mirror.

“Nothing is off-limits, because if an underage girl can describe what the Duke of York’s private parts look like … how would that be if they had not had a relationship?” Kuvin asked.

Andrew would not have to fly to the US — where authorities have long wanted to quiz him on what he knew about pedophile pal Epstein — but would be questioned “under oath, under penalty of perjury of US law” by Giuffre’s legal team, Kuvin said.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the royal of having sex with her several times while she was a minor. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

That would include more questions about the close ties he had to Epstein and convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell that led to him being bumped from royal duties in 2019.

Giuffre attorney David Boies has previously confirmed that his team plans to try to depose a dozen or so people, including some in Andrew’s “inner circle.”

Boies has confirmed that will likely include Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle — with Kuvin speculating that he could have even more majestic targets.

Prince Andrew has denied the sexual assault allegations multiple time saying he has never met Virginia Giuffre. STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“The lawyers could even try for the queen,” he suggested of Andrew’s mother, the 95-year-old reigning monarch.

“I don’t doubt they will,” he said. “But as a sovereign, it will be almost impossible to do.”

Other regal targets will likely include Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as well as their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31, because they were all mentioned during his disastrous BBC interview in which he denied even meeting his accuser, Kuvin speculated.

According to legal experts, lawyers may attempt to depose Queen Elizabeth, however as sovereign, it would be nearly impossible. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“They can now all legally be deposed,” he told the UK paper.

Wednesday’s ruling by Judge Lewis Kaplan not to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit leaves it free to now go to trial by the end of the year.

The prince is determined “to clear his name” and settling out of court is “not an option being considered at the moment,” a source close to him told The Mirror.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Giuffre, now 38, has long claimed that Epstein and Maxwell made her have “disgusting” sex with the royal three times, starting in 2001 when she was just 17. The prince has never been criminally charged.,

Andrew’s lawyers insist he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

