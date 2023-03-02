Prince Andrew ‘insulted’ over Frogmore Cottage move: experts

Prince Andrew is reportedly “insulted” that his brother, King Charles III, has downgraded his residence from the palatial Royal Lodge to the “modest” Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been evicted.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal duties in 2019 due to his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is “reluctant” to ditch his digs at the Royal Lodge for the humble, five-bedroom cottage, experts say.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that Andrew would be reluctant to move out of his baronial digs at Royal Lodge and into much more modest quarters at Frogmore Cottage,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King: The Life of Charles III,” told Fox News Thursday.

“His late mother Queen Elizabeth II doted on Andrew and indulged his every lavish whim.

“Unfortunately for the Duke of York, there’s a new sheriff in town,” Andersen continued. “Right now, Charles is making good on his promise to streamline the monarchy by cutting expenses. I’m sure Andrew will not be the only member of the royal family whose belt will be tightened by the new monarch.”





Prince Andrew is reportedly resisting the move from the Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan were told to leave Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle and was the couple’s primary residence before they moved to California after giving up their royal duties.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the reps said.

The incoming king began the eviction process in January — just one day after Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare” hit shelves, a source told Page Six.

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” a source told The Sun.





Frogmore Cottage is a five-bedroom estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle and was home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they moved to California. Shutterstock





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. REUTERS

Royal experts told The Telegraph that King Charles, 74, decided to move his brother to Frogmore as he plans to cut Andrew’s annual salary of $300,000 this April, which would make it difficult to maintain the sprawling, 96-acre, 30-room property at the Royal Lodge.

The 63-year-old’s main source of income is his Naval pension and a “substantial inheritance” from his late parents, according to the paper.

A source told The Sun that Andrew is “resolute” that he will stay at Royal Lodge and he has not accepted the offer to move yet.

“Prince Andrew feels like this move is a downgrade,” Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital. “He is insulted. He feels like he’s being punished. He is resentful.”

“Andrew has followed advice from the palace throughout the last few years in handling his scandals,” she said. “He feels like he followed their rules and now The Firm is betraying him. He is not in a great place right now. Andrew is unhappy. This is the king trying to wrap up the Andrew and Harry drama before his coronation. He wants to put all scandals behind him. The king is fully supported by Camilla, queen consort, and the Wales family.”