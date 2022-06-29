Prince Andrew could be FBI’s next target after Maxwell sentencing

Prince Andrew could be the FBI’s next target after Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, lawyers for some of the victims warned.

The attorneys representing Maxwell and Epstein’s victims on Tuesday called on US authorities to investigate the pair’s other associates — including the disgraced British royal, the Mirror reported.

“Obviously, Andrew is one target they will be looking into,” lawyer Spencer Kuvin said.

The Duke of York has largely been out of the spotlight since he was axed from his royal duties in late 2019 following his disastrous attempts to deny knowing longtime Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

He ended up settling out of court with Giuffre in February after she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan claiming he sexually abused her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell.

“He should definitely be concerned, but … if he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media,” Kuvin said.

Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s victims on Tuesday called on US authorities to investigate the pair’s other associates — including Prince Andrew. TheImageDirect.com

Prince Andrew, pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000, was axed from his royal duties in late 2019 in the wake of his attempts to deny knowing Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Attorney Brad Edwards, who represented Giuffre in the since-settled lawsuit, called on the FBI to probe Prince Andrew.

“Let’s hope they’re the next target,” he said of Epstein and Maxwell’s associates.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney who also represented a number of the victims, echoed calls for the feds to investigate.

“Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated,” she said.

Another of those associates who could possibly be targeted in an FBI probe is Epstein’s former assistant, Sarah Kellen.

Kellen’s name came up during Maxwell’s trial after victims alleged she scheduled young girls to give Epstein massages, sent cars to pick them up and took nude photos of them.

Prince Andrew settled out of court with Giuffre in February after she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 17. DOJ

Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sex-traffic young girls. REUTERS

US District Judge Alison Nathan noted during Maxwell’s sentencing on Tuesday that Kellen was “a criminally responsible participant” in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

At one point, the judge also said Kellen was “a knowing participant in the criminal conspiracy” involving Maxwell and Epstein.

“The way that I see it is: Sarah has been given dozens if not hundreds of chances to potentially reposition herself in this narrative,” Edwards, the attorney for Giuffre, said in a separate interview with the Daily Beast.

“You’re either on the side of the victims or the other side, which is the side of the bad guys.”

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sex-traffic young girls.

Her sentencing brought an end to lengthy criminal proceedings that kicked off after the ex-British socialite’s arrest in New Hampshire in 2020.

Maxwell was charged with sex trafficking months after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on his own sex-trafficking charges.