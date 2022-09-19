Prince Andrew banned from wearing military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Disgraced Prince Andrew was forced to wear a morning suit rather than his military uniform Monday for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Despite being granted permission to wear the uniform to a vigil for the queen over the weekend, the scandal-scared royal stood out during the procession to Westminster Abbey.

Andrew, 62, had been stripped of his royal duties and titles by his mother after being disgraced over his friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was forced to quit public life in 2019 after a trainwreck BBC interview in which he claimed to have never met his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre and defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Earlier this year, he settled a sex abuse lawsuit with Giuffre for a reported $12 million.

The prince, a former Royal Navy helicopter pilot who flew in the 1982 Falklands War, initially retained his military titles.

They included vice admiral of the Royal Navy and honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, the stoic soldiers famed for guarding Buckingham Palace in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his military and royal titles in January, just one day after a Manhattan judge allowed the now-settled sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced royal to move forward.

Prince Andrew during the procession to Westminster Abbey. Reuters

Her Majesty had already barred her middle son from performing royal duties amid the severe backlash sparked by his disastrous 2019 BBC interview justifying his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and now-convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Friday’s vigil saw King Charles III and his siblings Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward arrive at Westminster Hall for the somber event.

After ceremonially walking up the steps just below the coffin, the siblings then turned their backs to Elizabeth’s casket and solemnly stood guard with their heads bowed and in silent reflection.

The UK will hold two minutes of silence at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

All flights out London’s Heathrow Airport will be paused for 15 minutes before and after the moment of silence to avoid “noise disruption.”

The final goodbye to the long-reigning Queen is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 people, including President Joe Biden, as well as other notable world leaders and royals.

After a procession, Elizabeth is scheduled to be buried in a private ceremony at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.