Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson braced for revelation of damaging secrets in new tell-all book

Andrew Lownie’s book will aim to tell the inside story of the Duke and Duchess of York and their relationship – Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of York are braced for more potentially damaging revelations about their private lives, as an author who wrote exposés about the Mountbattens and the Windsors plans a new book on the couple.

By his own admission, Andrew Lownie is “not exactly flavour of the month at Buckingham Palace”, after writing a sensational 2020 book about the sex lives of Louis and Edwina Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle and aunt.

Last year, the literary editor published Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, detailing the Queen’s uncle Edward VIII’s links to the Nazis.

The book also suggested that “far from a love story, Wallis (Simpson) felt trapped in a marriage she had never wanted with a pathetic and suffocating husband, one of the reasons she took several lovers, including the gay playboy Jimmy Donahue”.

Mr Lownie is now planning to complete the trilogy by setting his sights on the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York – who still lives with him at Royal Lodge, his seven-bedroom mansion near Windsor Castle, despite their divorce in 1996.

The couple are thought to be aware that the book, due to be published in 2024, is being written about them.

Cambridge-educated Mr Lownie, who has run his own literary agency since 1988, told The Telegraph: “It’s the third book in a trilogy about unusual Royal marriages. It’s going to be a full scale biography of both of them, like the Mountbatten and the Windsor books, which, as far as I can tell, has never been written before.

“I’ve no agenda, I simply want to tell the story of why this blue-eyed boy became a pariah figure. He’s the Queen’s favourite son and she’s made a point of publicly supporting him. We all trust the Queen’s judgment, so maybe she knows something we don’t? At a time when everyone is happy to put the boot in, I’m hoping to humanise the story and see if there is another side.”

The Duke of York is often described as the Queen’s favourite son, and he accompanied her to the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service – Richard Pohle/Pool via AP

The book is expected to chronicle both the Duke and Duchess’ childhoods, the Duke’s navy career and his role as a trade envoy, as well as the pair’s charitable endeavours. It will also look at “why the marriage failed and how their relationship has survived”.

Story continues

Mr Lownie added: “They are both clearly devoted and very loyal to each other. He’s bailed her out many times and she has stuck by him. It’s going to take me two years to write it and I hope to speak to as many people as possible who know them both personally. I hope they will also speak to me.”

The book is also likely to take in the fallout from the Duke’s relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, after he paid a £12 million out of court settlement to one of the late billionaire’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Mrs Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with the Duke three times on Epstein’s orders when she was 17. However, Mr Lownie insisted: “Epstein is a small part of a much bigger story.”

The Duke has always vehemently denied the allegations, insisting he has “no recollection” of meeting Mrs Giuffre. He made no admission of liability when he came to a settlement with her.

The Duke sparked outrage for making a more prominent than expected appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service last month. He not only travelled by car from Windsor to Westminster Abbey with the Queen, but insisted on walking her to her seat in the pews.

Other members of the Royal family were said to be “dismayed” at the Duke’s behaviour and expressed “regret” that he had “put himself front and centre” of the poignant thanksgiving event.

It has been suggested that the Duke will not play any role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June, having been stripped of his Royal and military titles in January.

The Mountbattens: Lives and Loves was described as “the intimate story of a unique marriage that spans the heights of glamour and power to infidelity, manipulation and disaster through the heart of the 20th century”.