Primetime 2022 Winter Olympics Coverage Dips – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE Feb. 8 – 2 PM: NBCUniversal’s updated numbers for the first Monday of the 2022 Winter Olympics are in. Down from Sunday’s primetime live broadcast, Monday primetime brought in a Total Audience Delivery of 11.5 million viewers across NBCU platforms. Monday marked the Beijing game’s first dip since it began on Thursday. For the corresponding night of the 2018 Winter Olympics NBC recorded a TAD of 22.3 million viewers across its platforms.

While Monday wasn’t the best-performing day of NBCUniversal’s 2022 Olympics coverage, the preceding days marked a milestone for USA Network. Full Saturday-Sunday coverage of the winter games, with an average of 1.6 million viewers, delivered the network’s most-watched weekend since Jan. 2014.

PREVIOUS Feb. 8 – 10 AM: Figure skater Nathan Chen brought glory to the United States on the ice during Monday’s primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, shattering the world record in the men’s short program at the Beijing games. Nabbing 113.97 points, Chen brought in the highest short program score in figure skating history. Monday saw new highs for Chen and the winter sport, not for NBC’s fifth night of coverage, or at least in early numbers.

Per fast affiliates, NBC’s Monday primetime coverage tallied a 1.6 rating in the 18-39 demo and 8.67 million viewers, down from the previous night’s fast nationals (1.8, 10.30M).Monday night’s coverage also included women’s speed skating, freestyle skiing and more. The United States currently boast a total of five medals, four gold and one bronze.

NBC is set to provide adjusted Total Audience Delivery numbers later in the day, which will be included in this post when they come in.

Elsewhere during Monday primetime, 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.6, 5.01M) and The Bachelor (0.6, 3.02M) topped the night’s non-Olympics programming. However, both titles, with the excitement of the Winter Olympics proving to be attractive, fell from the previous week.

CBS was in repeats for the 8 p.m. and the 10 p.m. hours. In between then, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.4, 2.29) returned steady from the previous night. The CBS competition was bested slightly in viewership by Fox’s The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 3.25M).

The CW saw both its Monday titles March (0.1, 0.33M) and 4400 (0.1, 0.34M) grow in audience form the previous week.

Primetime came to a close with a repeat of CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and a new episode of ABC’s Promised Land (0.2, 1.64M). Tuesday night will see the premiere of Jeopardy! National College Championship on ABC and Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics on CBS, in addition to typical Tuesday titles.

