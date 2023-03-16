Prime Video UK Adds Crime Series On Murdered Sex Workers And Ian Brady – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video UK & Ireland has boarded a pair of British true-crime series — one about the infamous Moors Murderer Ian Brady.

Murder in the Red Light will launch on the Amazon streamer on April 19, with Becoming Ian Brady following on May 10 after Prime Video licensed them from distributor Abacus Media Rights. Both shows are from UK unscripted indie Woodcut Media.

This marks the latest time Prime Video has boarded a Woodcut show that Abacus sells globally. In October, we told you Amazon had boarded The Murder of Meredith, a doc about the horrific killing of British student Meredith Kercher, and in January about Patrick Mackay feature Confessions of a Psycho Killer.

The three-part Murder in the Red Light looks into the decades of murder cases of vulnerable sex workers that rarely made the headlines in the UK and were not police priorities. However, the discovery of five women’s bodies in two months in the British town of Ipswich in 2006 changed that, as it emerged the killer was one man, Steven Wright (aka ‘The Suffolk Strangler).

The series will explore the lives of the women, how police changed their approach after the Ipswich case and examines the public and media response.

Milly Alli is the producer, Jon Conchi the director and Matthew Gordon and Woodcut founder Kate Beal are executive producers.

Becoming Ian Brady presents the complete story of Britain’s most notorious killer Brady, who between July 1963 and October 1965 horrifically killed five children in the Greater Manchester area of England, along with his partner Myra Hindley.

Also running to three episodes, the series frames the story through Brady’s evolvement and twisted desires, while examining the impact of the murders and questioning how they were allowed to happen.

Emma Griffiths is the producer, Andy Robinson is the director and Matthew Gordon and Koulla Anastasi are executive producers.

“Prime Video is a superb platform to launch these two powerful documentaries, and we are pleased to be working with Abacus again, who also share our vision for true crime programming,” said Gordon. “With both these series we have taken new viewpoints on both the subjects and the bigger issues they cover, in order to offer fresh insight into familiar crimes.”

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at Abacus, added: “Once again, Woodcut Media has created two very strong true crime series which deliver a new dimension to shocking real life events. We are very pleased to have these intriguing factual series to offer to our clients who value the high quality mark that Woodcut shows represent.”