Prime Video Drops ‘Mammals’ Trailer Starring James Corden – The Hamden Journal

James Corden is starring in Prime Video’s new dark comedy titled Mammals and the streamer just dropped the trailer which you can view in the video above.

All six episodes of the show will be made available in over 240 countries starting November 11.

Mammals follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen.

The series was written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth, directed by Stephanie Laing (Physical) and produced by Street Hassle, in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

Mammals is about the complexities of marriage: there is sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal, and a touch of magical realism.

The premiere of Mammals comes as Corden has been embroiled in controversy over his treatment of staff at NYC restaurant Balthazar. After initially denying in an interview with the New York Times that he had “done anything wrong,” he took to his late-night show to acknowledge his behavior.

“It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server, I’ve worked shifts at restaurants for years, I have such respect for anyone who does that job,” Corden said on The Late Late Show about the comment he made to one of the restaurant’s servers. “I didn’t shout or scream. I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”