Priest Advocates For LGBTQ Catholics – The Hamden Journal

Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s documentary Building a Bridge, which follows Father James Martin as he calls for building more acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the Catholic Church, will debut on video on demand via Gravitas on May 3, followed by a launch on AMC+ on June 21 and its broadcast premiere on Sundance TV on June 26.

Martin Scorsese is the executive producer of the documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.

Martin is the author of Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.

He wrote the book following the anniversary of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. He’s gone on speaking tours — often met with protests from conservative Catholic groups — to call for building compassionate relationships with the LGBTQ community.

Pope Francis has encouraged Martin in his ministering to LGBTQ Catholics. Last year, after Martin wrote the pope about the Outreach 2021 Conference LGBT Catholic Ministry Conference, Francis responded with a letter. “I want to thank you for your pastoral zeal and your ability to be close to people, with that closeness that Jesus had, and which reflects the closeness of God,” according to America Magazine. Martin is an editor at large for the Jesuit publication.

Thinking about your pastoral work, I see that you are continuously looking to imitate this style of God. You are a priest for all men and women, just as God is the Father for all men and women. I pray for you to continue in this way, being close, compassionate and with great tenderness,” the pope wrote.

The new trailer is below: