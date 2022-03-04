Price’s girls’ basketball team rises up to have a season to remember

The girls’ basketball season for Los Angeles Price began with four players on the roster. The team couldn’t play for two weeks until a fifth player joined.

By season’s end, Price was the Southern Section Division 5A champion with seven players on the team and made it to the Southern California Division V regional quarterfinals, losing to Chula Vista Victory Christian on Thursday night.

Coach Jillian Smith has high hopes this season will be the start of building a top program, especially behind freshman Jade Fort, who averaged 21 points a game and teamed with senior Kaziah Fletcher to lead the team to the 5A championship. The Knights finished 16-3 this season.

Smith’s nephew is Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson. Price was once a boys’ basketball powerhouse under former coach Michael Lynch, winning 10 section titles and eight state titles.

Now Smith is hoping the girls’ program is on the way up.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.