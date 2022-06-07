‘Prey’ Drops Intense, Intriguing ‘Predator’ Prequel Trailer

If it bleeds, perhaps they will kill it.

The first trailer for Prey dropped on Tuesday, which showed off both an intense and intriguing chapter in the iconic Predator franchise.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The two-minute preview for the film from 20th Century Studios coming directly to Hulu on Aug. 5 teased the Comanche Nation 300 years in the past fighting against a Predator.

The exact story is of a young woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who sets out to protect her people from the terrifying, relentless and often invisible killing machine.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone) and produced by John Davis (Jungle Cruise, The Predator), Jhane Myers (Monsters of God) and Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two). Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Ben Rosenblatt (Snowpiercer), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serve as executive producers.

As noted by 20th Century Studios, Prey filmmakers were committed to creating an accurate portrayal of the Comanche. As a result, the film features a Native Comanche producer (Myers) and a cast made up almost entirely of Native and First Nations talent, including Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). The movie also stars Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as the Predator.

Watch the trailer below.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.