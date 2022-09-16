President Zelensky’s wife to attend Queen’s funeral

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife will represent her country at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, according to a report.

Olena Zelenska is expected to joining some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries at the service at Westminster Abbey in London, including President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Sun reported.

Zelensky, who has not left Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia on Feb. 24, won’t be accompanying his wife.

“Britain is one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies. (Zelenka’s) presence at the funeral is a sign of that friendship and mutual respect,” an unnamed source told the Sun.

Zelenska, 44, is expected to return home immediately after the funeral.

Olena Zelenska will be joining some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. AFP via Getty Images

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III will host a reception for overseas dignitaries at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the evening before his mother’s state funeral. It will be attended by Britain’s political elite, including new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It won’t be Zelenska’s first time at the monarch’s imposing London residence: In 2020, Ukraine’s president and first lady met with Prince William and his wife, Catherine, during an audience at Buckingham Palace while on a two-day official visit to the UK.

President Volodymyr Zelenksy and his wife (right) met with Prince William and Duchess Catherine during a state visit in 2020. Getty Images

Zelensky, who has not left Ukraine since the start of the war, won’t be joining his wife in the UK next week.

Russia, its ally Belarus, and Myanmar have not received invitations to the Queen’s funeral, Whitehall sources said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be attending the Queen’s funeral.

Zelenska has made several trips outside Ukraine in recent months to rally support for her country’s war effort, including by delivering a fiery speech before the US Congress in July.

On Wednesday, Zelenska was the guest of honor of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she delivered a state of the union speech in Strasbourg.