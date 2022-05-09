President Putin watches “Victory Day” military parade in Russia’s Red Square

Reuters

Russian anthem played as Serbia, torn between EU and Moscow, marks WWII end

The Russian national anthem was played in Belgrade on Monday as hundreds of Serbians, including senior government officials, assembled for Victory Day, showing the political strain of a country long aligned with Moscow but now trying to join the EU. At a march to pay homage to Serbian and Soviet troops who died in World War Two, someone held a giant letter Z – symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and someone else had brought a life-size cardboard cut-out photo of President Vladimir Putin. Serbia, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago and has had close cultural ties with Russia for centuries, has fended off pressure to take sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, including calls from the West that it join sanctions against Moscow.